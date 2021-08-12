Reviewing Bogota Financial (BSBK) & The Competition

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ: BSBK) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bogota Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.69% 0.63% Bogota Financial Competitors 23.62% 9.63% 1.02%

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bogota Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bogota Financial Competitors 110 420 245 15 2.21

Bogota Financial currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 11.11%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million $2.07 million 61.71 Bogota Financial Competitors $147.28 million $15.65 million 21.31

Bogota Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial. Bogota Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bogota Financial rivals beat Bogota Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

