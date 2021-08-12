Reviewing Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.36 $82.15 million $2.49 15.10 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.39 $57.53 million N/A N/A

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southside Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $32.41, indicating a potential downside of 13.80%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.23% 13.00% 1.59% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

