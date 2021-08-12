Reviewing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Equity and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.18 -$6.46 million N/A N/A AxoGen $112.30 million 5.99 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -27.07

Star Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.86%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80% AxoGen -16.89% -17.12% -10.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AxoGen beats Star Equity on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

