Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $38.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $4.50 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.