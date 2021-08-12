Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Guggenheim

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

RVMD traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 18,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,213. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

