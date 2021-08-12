Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%.

RVMD traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 88,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

