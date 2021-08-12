Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $10,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

