Revolution Populi Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $49.21 million and approximately $401,425.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00872411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00109924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00155491 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

