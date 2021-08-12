Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

RXEEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643. Rexel has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.