Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 6,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

