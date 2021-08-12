Rigel Finance Price Tops $14.94 on Top Exchanges (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $62,714.13 and $238.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.94 or 0.00033822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00142242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.11 or 0.99809491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

