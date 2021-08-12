RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 19,500 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,900. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

