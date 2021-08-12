Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.13.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

RIO stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 126,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

