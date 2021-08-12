Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $86.10

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.10, but opened at $79.40. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $78.97, with a volume of 71,765 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $23,295,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

