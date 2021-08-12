RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.