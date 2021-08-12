Robert C. Thurber Sells 10,696 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
