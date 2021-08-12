Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 360,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,354,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.