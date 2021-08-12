Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 360,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,354,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

