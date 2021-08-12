Rocket Vault Price Down 3.6% This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $913,949.87 and approximately $392,222.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00146112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,487.29 or 0.99899437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00879378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

