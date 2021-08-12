Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 10.46 ($0.14). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 453,408 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.67. The firm has a market cap of £45.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.