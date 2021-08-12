Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Stock Position Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234,400 shares during the period. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition comprises approximately 1.4% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSVAU. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock remained flat at $$24.22 on Thursday. 17,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

