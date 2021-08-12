ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.53

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and traded as high as $49.09. ROHM shares last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 506 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $907.93 million during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.