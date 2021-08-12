Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,670 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.