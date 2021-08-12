Ross Stores (ROST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is set to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROST opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

