Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $12.70 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. raised their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.