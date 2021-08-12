Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Rotten has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $285,177.30 and approximately $1,801.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,969,159 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

