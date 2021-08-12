Rotten (ROT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,801.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $285,177.30 and approximately $1,801.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,969,159 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

