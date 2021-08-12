Router Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.51 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $30.84 million and $2.51 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00012050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00152399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.30 or 1.00394565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00867223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,787,864 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

