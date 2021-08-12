Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CROMF stock remained flat at $$14.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

