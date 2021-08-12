Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $55.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 3,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,808. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,284 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

