Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.01.

XPEV opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

