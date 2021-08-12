Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000.

VNM stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

