Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,659 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of NexGen Energy worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

