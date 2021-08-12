Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNGF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.