Royal Bank of Canada Buys 32,196 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

