Royal Bank of Canada Buys 35,133 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

