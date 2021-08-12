Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 50,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51.

