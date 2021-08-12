Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

