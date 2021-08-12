Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of HCI Group worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

