Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of PetMed Express worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,171,000 after buying an additional 85,724 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 346,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PETS opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

