Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,753,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,519,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,423,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.