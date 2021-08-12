Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.65. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

