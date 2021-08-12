Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.02% of Everspin Technologies worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

