Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.12 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

