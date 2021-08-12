Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.13 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

VMD opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $272.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMD shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

