Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HVT opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $698.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

