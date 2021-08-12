Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.16 Million Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 39,267.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.