Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJP opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

