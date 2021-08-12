Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.19 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

USNA stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $233,120. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

