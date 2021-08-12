Royal Bank of Canada Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BIREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,006. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million and a PE ratio of 124.71.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
