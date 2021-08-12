Royal Bank of Canada Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,006. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million and a PE ratio of 124.71.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.