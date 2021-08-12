Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Century Aluminum worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.87. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

